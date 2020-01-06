A134 could reopen tomorrow, Anglian Water says

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP Archant

Anglian Water said it is aiming to reopen the A134 at Leavenheath by tomorrow.

The road was closed at Leavenheath following a burst water main on Sunday, which left a number of homes in the area without water.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said the company is aiming to reopen the road tomorrow, but will have a better idea as engineers work at the site today.

In a statement on its website, Great Anglia said: "Although the repair is complete, the road closure is still in place due to the excavation of the water main.

"We will backfill the hole, reinstate and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."

The burst pipe disrupted people living in villages nearby in Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington.

The closure of the A134 stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.