E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A134 could reopen tomorrow, Anglian Water says

PUBLISHED: 07:37 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 06 January 2020

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Archant

Anglian Water said it is aiming to reopen the A134 at Leavenheath by tomorrow.

The road was closed at Leavenheath following a burst water main on Sunday, which left a number of homes in the area without water.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said the company is aiming to reopen the road tomorrow, but will have a better idea as engineers work at the site today.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on its website, Great Anglia said: "Although the repair is complete, the road closure is still in place due to the excavation of the water main.

"We will backfill the hole, reinstate and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."

MORE: A134 closed following burst water main

The burst pipe disrupted people living in villages nearby in Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington.

The closure of the A134 stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Lambert’s not been perfect, but who is? Here’s here to stay – so let’s back him

Stuart Taylor and Paul Lambert pictured during Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Emergency services at scene of village crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Wine making shaping up as ‘interesting option’ for East Anglian farmers

Agri-TechE is hosting a viticulture event in Cambridge on February 11 Picture: MATTHEW THOMAS

A134 could reopen tomorrow, Anglian Water says

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

‘The perfect gentleman’ – Ipswich war veteran passes away

Norman Kent, who has died age 96. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL AND CENOTAPH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists