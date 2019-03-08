Thunderstorms

Second rush-hour car crash on Suffolk roads

PUBLISHED: 17:28 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 10 May 2019

The A134 remains closed in both directions, close to the entrance of Newton Green Golf Club, after two cars collided and emergency services arrived on scene. Routes to Hadleigh and Sudbury are blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A134 remains closed in both directions, close to the entrance of Newton Green Golf Club, after two cars collided and emergency services arrived on scene. Routes to Hadleigh and Sudbury are blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two cars have collided during the Friday evening rush-hour outside a Suffolk golf course, blocking part of the road.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of the collision outside Newton Green Golf Club on the A134 just outside Sudbury at about 4.20pm on Friday, May 10.

The cars involved - a Nissan Juke and Fiat 500 - were left still partially obstructing the road, causing traffic to build in both directions.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the incident but it is not yet known whether there are any casualties.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency service work at the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

The crash is the second during the Friday evening rush-hour in Suffolk, with four vehicles involved in a collision that blocked the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Coddenham for more than an hour and saw one person cut free from their car.

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

New figures show more people in Suffolk being admitted for obesity-related conditions

Obesity related hospital admissions have increased in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Burglar behind more than 100 crimes in Ipswich is jailed

Darren Grimwood, of Ipswich, who has been jailed for a string of burglaries Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Double fatal house fire post-mortem examinations due to take place

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Picks From The Paddock: Can Kynren lift The Victoria Cup at Ascot?

Cape Byron, will have a chance in the Victoria Cup at Ascot Photo: PA
Drive 24
