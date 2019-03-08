Second rush-hour car crash on Suffolk roads

The A134 remains closed in both directions, close to the entrance of Newton Green Golf Club, after two cars collided and emergency services arrived on scene. Routes to Hadleigh and Sudbury are blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two cars have collided during the Friday evening rush-hour outside a Suffolk golf course, blocking part of the road.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene of the collision outside Newton Green Golf Club on the A134 just outside Sudbury at about 4.20pm on Friday, May 10.

The cars involved - a Nissan Juke and Fiat 500 - were left still partially obstructing the road, causing traffic to build in both directions.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the incident but it is not yet known whether there are any casualties.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency service work at the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

The crash is the second during the Friday evening rush-hour in Suffolk, with four vehicles involved in a collision that blocked the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Coddenham for more than an hour and saw one person cut free from their car.