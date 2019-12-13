E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bus and van involved in crash at busy junction

PUBLISHED: 08:09 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 13 December 2019

A bus and van have crashed at a junction on the A134 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road near the A134 between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds is temporarily closed after a van collided with a bus.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called shortly before 7.30am to reports of a crash near the A1141 junction on the A134 near Cross Green.

Three fire crews were called to the scene to aid with the recovery effort, but the drivers were able to free themselves from their vehicles.

There were no passengers on the bus and there are no injuries to report at this time.

A police spokesman added that the road has closed while the carriageway is cleared.

