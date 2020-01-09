A134 to stay closed tomorrow morning after emergency repairs

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP Archant

Drivers will face another morning of diversions as the A134 in Leavenheath will remain closed until Friday evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The road was closed by Anglian Water on Sunday following a burst pipe in Leavenheath, which left a number of homes in the area without water.

Initially, Anglian Water said it hoped to reopen the road by Tuesday, but due to the "complex nature" of the emergency repair, it remains closed and won't be reopened by tomorrow morning.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Suffolk Highways said: "A134 closure: @AnglianWater has informed us they are due to lift the #A134 closure at #Leavenheath before the rush-hour tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, due to waiting for the newly-laid road surface to cure. "Please continue using the diversion, we'll provide updates when we can."

The closure stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.

A134 closure: @AnglianWater has informed us they are due to lift the #A134 closure at #Leavenheath before the rush-hour tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, due to waiting for the newly-laid road surface to cure. Please continue using the diversion, we'll provide updates when we can. — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 9, 2020

A diversion has been put in place for drivers this week following the burst pipe.

Over the last few days a number of road accidents have occurred on rural roads, such as the B1087, which is a designated route in the diversion.

More: Second car crashes on rural diversion route in 24 hours