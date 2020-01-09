E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A134 to stay closed tomorrow morning after emergency repairs

PUBLISHED: 20:53 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 09 January 2020

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Archant

Drivers will face another morning of diversions as the A134 in Leavenheath will remain closed until Friday evening.

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUPThe A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The road was closed by Anglian Water on Sunday following a burst pipe in Leavenheath, which left a number of homes in the area without water.

Initially, Anglian Water said it hoped to reopen the road by Tuesday, but due to the "complex nature" of the emergency repair, it remains closed and won't be reopened by tomorrow morning.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Suffolk Highways said: "A134 closure: @AnglianWater has informed us they are due to lift the #A134 closure at #Leavenheath before the rush-hour tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, due to waiting for the newly-laid road surface to cure. "Please continue using the diversion, we'll provide updates when we can."

The closure stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.

A diversion has been put in place for drivers this week following the burst pipe.

Over the last few days a number of road accidents have occurred on rural roads, such as the B1087, which is a designated route in the diversion.

More: Second car crashes on rural diversion route in 24 hours

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

One-of-a-kind dog friendly Suffolk holiday homes to let in 2020

Jasmine Cottage in Woodbridge is a 3 star rated Victorian cottage and situated very close to the quayside. Picture: SUFFOLK COTTAGE HOLIDAYS

Ipswich Town’s Zak Brown heads back to school to open new £45k pitch

Ipswich Town's Zak Brown with Daniel and Charlie at the opening of Colneis' new multi-use game area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A134 to stay closed tomorrow morning after emergency repairs

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Stolen KFC Colonel found by police under ‘silly’ suspect’s bed

The stolen Colchester Colonel was found under a suspect's bed. Picture: ESSEX POLICE COLCHESTER FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists