A134 to stay closed tomorrow morning after emergency repairs
PUBLISHED: 20:53 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 09 January 2020
Archant
Drivers will face another morning of diversions as the A134 in Leavenheath will remain closed until Friday evening.
The road was closed by Anglian Water on Sunday following a burst pipe in Leavenheath, which left a number of homes in the area without water.
Initially, Anglian Water said it hoped to reopen the road by Tuesday, but due to the "complex nature" of the emergency repair, it remains closed and won't be reopened by tomorrow morning.
In a tweet on Thursday evening, Suffolk Highways said: "A134 closure: @AnglianWater has informed us they are due to lift the #A134 closure at #Leavenheath before the rush-hour tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, due to waiting for the newly-laid road surface to cure. "Please continue using the diversion, we'll provide updates when we can."
The closure stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.
A diversion has been put in place for drivers this week following the burst pipe.
Over the last few days a number of road accidents have occurred on rural roads, such as the B1087, which is a designated route in the diversion.
