Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Fire crews have cut the roof of a vehicle to remove a casualty who was trapped in a car following a three vehicle crash near Nayland.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A13 shortly after 8.15am today (Monday, February 4).

The road is still blocked at the junction with Bear Street near Nayland. Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to take the roof of the car so that the woman who was trapped could be removed safely.

She is now under the care of the ambulance service. There is no news on her condition.

One other casualty is being tended to by ambulance crews but are refusing treatment.

Three fire engines are in attendance from Sudbury and from Colchester.