Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Crash between car and lorry partially blocks busy Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 20:04 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:08 22 June 2019

The A134 has been partially blocked near Bradfield Combust Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A134 has been partially blocked near Bradfield Combust Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A crash between a car and a lorry has partially blocked a road near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called to reports that there had been a collision between a car and a lorry on the A134 in Bradfield Combust shortly after 7pm today.

One lane is currently blocked on the road causing congestion.

The ambulance service were called to the scene however there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

The lane will remain blocked while officers organise recovery for the vehicles.

Officers remain on scene and are advising drivers to avoid the area until they have cleared the road.

The A134 joins Bury St Edmunds with Sudbury in Suffolk.

It is a busy cross country route between the two towns.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crash between car and lorry partially blocks busy Suffolk road

The A134 has been partially blocked near Bradfield Combust Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Could new community initiative help Suffolk’s children play out more?

Children playing on mobile phones.

Thousands of participants enjoy Suffolk scorcher at John West Great East Swim

Swimmers celebrated crossing the finish line the Great East Swim at Alton Water Park, Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to stick together’ – Ipswich MP talks pride and politics at Suffolk march

Sandy Martin, MP for Central Ipswich, at Suffolk Pride on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mum appeals after crash involving daughter’s specially adapted car

Kim Sale's Fiat 500 was damaged in a collision near Ravenswood Picture: KATIE CATLING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists