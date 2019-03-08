Crash between car and lorry partially blocks busy Suffolk road

The A134 has been partially blocked near Bradfield Combust Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A crash between a car and a lorry has partially blocked a road near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called to reports that there had been a collision between a car and a lorry on the A134 in Bradfield Combust shortly after 7pm today.

One lane is currently blocked on the road causing congestion.

The ambulance service were called to the scene however there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

The lane will remain blocked while officers organise recovery for the vehicles.

Officers remain on scene and are advising drivers to avoid the area until they have cleared the road.

The A134 joins Bury St Edmunds with Sudbury in Suffolk.

It is a busy cross country route between the two towns.