Three vehicle crash involving Range Rover blocks busy Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 16:47 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 30 November 2019

The A134 at Low End near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash has blocked a busy road near Bury St Edmunds.

The accident, which involved a Range Rover, a Ford Mondeo and a Peugeot 107 happened shortly before 4pm today on the A134 in Low Green.

The cars are still blocking the road and Suffolk police are at the scene to organise recovery.

An ambulance has been called and one person is understood to be injured however it is not believed to be serious.

There are large queues building on the road and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or build in more time for their journeys.

