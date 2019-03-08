Partly Cloudy

Pedestrian remains in life-threatening condition following lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 11:47 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 02 July 2019

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry driver arrested after a serious road traffic incident near Bury St Edmunds has been released under investigation.

Officers were called at just after 11am on Monday July 1 to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A143 at Great Barton.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry, a 35 year-old-man from Bury St Edmunds, failed to stop at the scene but was located by police a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He has now been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to visit here or alternatively, call the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101.

