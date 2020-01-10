Road hit by burst water pipe finally reopened after five-day closure

The A134 was fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP Archant

Anglian Water has confirmed that the A134 near Leavenheath has now reopened after being closed since last Sunday after a water pipe burst.

The stretch of the road past Leavenheath, from Plough Lane to St Matthew's Church, had been closed all week and has caused serious traffic issues in the surrounding areas.

Several homes were left without water for hours when the pipe burst and a diversion had been put in place for the week - after the 'complex nature' of the emergency repair meant it couldn't be reopened on Tuesday.

The company has said that the road was opened at noon today, despite previous estimates which said it wouldn't be until the evening.

Suffolk County Council was informed that mild weather had meant the road surface wasn't properly cured and therefore not ready for traffic.

The road will now be open before the evening rush hour begins.

Villages which have been affected by the incident include Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington.