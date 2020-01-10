E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road hit by burst water pipe finally to reopen after five-day closure

PUBLISHED: 10:57 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 10 January 2020

The A134 was fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

The A134 was fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Archant

Anglian Water has confirmed that the A134 near Leavenheath will finally be reopened today after being closed since last Sunday after a water pipe burst.

The stretch of the road past Leavenheath, from Plough Lane to St Matthew's Church, has been closed all week and has caused serious traffic issues in the surrounding areas.

Several homes were left without water for hours when the pipe burst and a diversion had been put in place for the week - after the 'complex nature' of the emergency repair meant it couldn't be reopened on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

The company has said that the road will be opened at lunchtime today, despite previous estimates which said it wouldn't be until the evening.

Suffolk County Council was informed that mild weather had meant the road surface wasn't properly cured and therefore not ready for traffic.

The road should now be open before the evening rush hour begins.

Villages which have been affected by the incident include Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Rising sea levels could turn new Sizewell power station into ‘nuclear island’

A professor has warned rising sea levels could mean Sizewell becomes surrounded by water in the future Picture: MIKE PAGE

‘If we sold one of the younger ones it’s a different dynamic’ – Lambert says cashing in on Downes or Woolfenden is possible

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been linked to Premier League and Championship clubs. Picture: ARCHANT

Free arcade games exhibition heading to Ipswich on Saturday

The Cornhill in Ipswich regularly plays host to community events Picture: PAUL GEATER

New boss for Sizewell C as preparations for project move forward

Jim Crawford, who has retired after 40 years in the nuclear industry Picture: EDF
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists