Pedestrian taken to hospital after A134 collision
PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 22 January 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the A134.
The collision happened in Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, around 2.35pm on Wednesday, January 22.
It involved a pedestrian and a Mazda 2 car.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the pedestrian, a man, has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The spokeswoman added his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.
Police are awaiting recovery for the vehicle, although the road remains open.
