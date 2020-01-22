E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pedestrian taken to hospital after A134 collision

PUBLISHED: 16:31 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 22 January 2020

A man has been involved in a collision with a Mazda 2 car on the A134 at Ingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car on the A134.

The collision happened in Ingham, north of Bury St Edmunds, around 2.35pm on Wednesday, January 22.

It involved a pedestrian and a Mazda 2 car.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the pedestrian, a man, has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The spokeswoman added his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

Police are awaiting recovery for the vehicle, although the road remains open.

