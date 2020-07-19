Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash
PUBLISHED: 21:43 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:43 19 July 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Three fire engines and police officers are currently at the scene of a crash near Long Melford.
The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the A134 shortly before 8.45pm Sunday, July 19.
The road is currently blocked in both directions from the High Street (A1092) to Bull Lane.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers are at the scene but was unable to give further details.
Stay with us for updates on this breaking story.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.