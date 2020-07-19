Breaking

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Three fire engines and police officers are currently at the scene of a crash near Long Melford.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the A134 shortly before 8.45pm Sunday, July 19.

The road is currently blocked in both directions from the High Street (A1092) to Bull Lane.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers are at the scene but was unable to give further details.

