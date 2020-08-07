A134 blocked after crash between car and motorcycle

A red Ford car and a black motorcycle have been involved in a crash on the A134 near Sudbury, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash on the A134 near Sudbury and the road is blocked.

Police were called to the scene at 16.22pm to reports that a red Ford car and a black motorcyle had crashed by the junction of the A1077, between Assington and Sackers Green.

Police are attending the incident and an ambulance has been called as they believe there may be possible injuries.