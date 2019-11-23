E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Substantial leak' shuts busy road in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 06:59 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 23 November 2019

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A major road in a Suffolk town has closed due to a 'substantial' water leak.

The A134 Springlands Way, in Sudbury, has shut while Anglian Water engineers repair the leak, which is near the junction of Grenville Road.

Suffolk Constabulary said cars were seen driving through the water but the road has since been closed.

The incident was reported to police at 6.13am, with engineers called on the scene just after 7am.

It is not know at this time what caused the leak.

The closure is likely to affect traffic heading to the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

