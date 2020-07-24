A134 blocked between Tesco and B&Q in Sudbury

The A134 in Sudbury has been blocked after an accident between two cars this morning.

Suffolk police were called at 9.30am with reports a Ford S-Max and a Ford Fiesta had crashed on the eastbound side of the A134.

The accident happened on the stretch of road between Tesco and B&Q and traffic is building heavily in the area.

It is not yet know whether anyone was injured in the crash but the vehicles are likely to need recovery assistance.