A134 blocked between Tesco and B&Q in Sudbury
PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 24 July 2020
Archant
The A134 in Sudbury has been blocked after an accident between two cars this morning.
Suffolk police were called at 9.30am with reports a Ford S-Max and a Ford Fiesta had crashed on the eastbound side of the A134.
The accident happened on the stretch of road between Tesco and B&Q and traffic is building heavily in the area.
It is not yet know whether anyone was injured in the crash but the vehicles are likely to need recovery assistance.
