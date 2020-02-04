E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Busy road cleared after two injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 14:45 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 February 2020

There has been a crash on the A134 near Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A busy road has been cleared after two people - including a woman in her 60s - were injured in a crash.

Suffolk police were initially called at around 2pm to reports of a crash on the A134 at the junction with Bull Lane near Sudbury.

The crash was between a Vauxhall Vivaro and a VW Tiguan.

Drivers reported long delays on the road, which connects Sudbury to Bury St Edmunds.

The road was blocked for an hour while officers waited for recovery.

An ambulance attended the scene, however there were not any serious injuries.

A woman in her 60s was understood to be suffering chest pain and another person was complaining of a wrist injury.

