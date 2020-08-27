Road closed following serious collision
PUBLISHED: 06:18 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:30 27 August 2020
Archant
Emergency services have been on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A137 for several hours overnight.
Police were called at 22.47pm on Wednesday, August 26, to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the road between Tattingstone and Brantham.
The A137 is closed in both directions between the Brantham Bull Public House Junction and the Tattingstone crossroads and this is likely to remain in place for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.