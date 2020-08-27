E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Road closed following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 06:18 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:30 27 August 2020

The A137 is closed this morning following a serious collision involving three cars Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been on the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A137 for several hours overnight.

Police were called at 22.47pm on Wednesday, August 26, to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the road between Tattingstone and Brantham.

The A137 is closed in both directions between the Brantham Bull Public House Junction and the Tattingstone crossroads and this is likely to remain in place for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.

