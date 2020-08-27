Man in 20s dies and two others seriously injured in A137 crash

Police have confirmed that a motorist in his 20s died following a serious collision on the A137 last night, while two other suffered serious injuries.

Police were called just after 10.45pm on Wednesday, to reports of a collision between Brantham and Tattingstone.

The collision involved three vehicles a Kia Ceed, a Saab 9-3 and a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Kia, a man aged in his twenties, died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saab, a teenage woman, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury.

The driver the Volkswagen, a woman aged in her thirties, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed from the north of Brantham to Tattingstone for over 12 hours while investigations took place and the vehicles were recovered.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dash cam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 458 of 26 August.

