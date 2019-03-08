Partly Cloudy

A14 closed near Bury St Edmunds after car crashes onto carriageway from A11

PUBLISHED: 19:50 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:08 02 August 2019

A car has crashed through barriers of the A11 and onto the A14 Picture: MICHAEL DOWLING

Archant

A driver remains trapped in their vehicle after it crashed through barriers on the A11 and onto the A14 below.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened earlier this evening on the westbound carriageway near junction 38 with the A11.

The driver of the vehicle is understood to be conscious and breathing.

Suffolk police are on scene and have closed both carriageways while working alongside colleagues from Cambridgeshire.

Drivers from the southbound carriageway of the A11 were also being diverted from Snetterton onwards.

Michael Dowling from Ashbocking said his car was the first to be stopped near the bridge.

He added: "The car has come crashing through the barriers from above and landed on its roof.

"It doesn't look good, it looks really nasty.

"We have just been turned around by police and have driven the wrong way along the A14 to continue our journey."

Three fire engines from Suffolk have also been called to the scene, with crews from Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket being dispatched shortly after 7pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently on scene of a road traffic collision on the A14.

"A car has fallen approximately 15m from the A11 above onto the A14.

"One person is trapped inside the car and crews are working with paramedics using stabilisation and hydraulic cutting equipment to free them from the vehicle."

Emergency services are also dealing with another serious collision near junction 35 at Bottisham that has prompted its closure.

