A14 petrol station to become more HGV-friendly in major revamp

PUBLISHED: 17:14 04 February 2020

An application to redevelop the Shell petrol station in Needham Market, off the A14 has been submitted. Pictrue: GOOGLE MAPS

A major redevelopment is planned for the Shell petrol station near the A14 and A140 which would see the number of car filling points halved.

According to plans submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council's planning officers, major changes would be made to the filling station on the roundabout at junction 51 of the A14, near Needham Market.

The papers map out plans to remove the existing kiosk, canopy, fuel tanks, pumps and jet wash to allow for the construction of a new sales building, forecourts, canopy and underground tanks as well as more car parking.

As part of the development the number of car filling stations will be halved from 12 to six to accommodate another HGV station, increasing the number from two to three.

Despite the reduction of car fuelling stations, the application says the new arrangement will create a "starter gate" formation which will "allow for better throughput of cars and less congestion and meet the needs of the site".

The canopy over the top of the petrol station is also due to be reduced to one "significantly smaller in size, bulk and scale".

On designs for the new sales unit, Shell say the new building will be "modern in design, with a glazed front elevation, providing a light and spacious internal environment for customers".

They also say it will create a "valuable source of jobs" which will suitable for local residents - especially those looking for flexible hours.

