A14 partially blocked after lorry hits highways van doing roadworks

PUBLISHED: 20:44 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:50 29 May 2020

A lorry has collided with a Highways England van on the A14 eastbound in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry has collided with a Highways England van while roadworks are carried out on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police arrived at the incident shortly after 8.30pm near junction 43 of the A14 near the sugar beet factory.

There were no injuries in the collision however one lane of the eastbound carriageway has been blocked.

The works are taking place between 8pm this evening and 6am tomorrow between junction 43 and 51 eastbound.

Officers remain on the scene and is currently unaffected.

