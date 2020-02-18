E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Severe delays on A14 after car and lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 19:17 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:17 18 February 2020

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

A car and a lorry have crashed on the A14 eastbound sparking major delays on the road.

Police were called to the scene of the collision at 6.06pm.

Officers arrived to find the car had gone into the central reservation and the accident was completely blocking the carriageway at junction 51 for the A140.

There are severe delays of up to 25 minutes on the eastbound carriageway between junction 50 for the A1120 at Stowupland and junction 52 for Claydon.

A police spokeswoman said there are no reports of injuries at this time but officers remain on the scene.

According to the AA traffic cameras, the average speed for drivers stuck in the delays is 5mph.

Motorists stuck on the eastbound section of the road said they had not moved for almost half an hour.

More follows

