Lane remains closed on A11 southbound following barrier crash

A lane of the A11 southbound at Red Lodge remains closed this morning after a car crashed through barriers and onto the A14 below.

The incident happened last night close to junction 38.

Highways England have reported that a lane will remain closed while repair work is carried out.

Suffolk and Cambridgeshire police closed both carriageways last night while a driver was removed from the vehicle, they have since been taken to hospital.

Three crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said last night that the car had fallen approximately 15m from the A11 above onto the A14.

A spokesman for the services said:"One person was trapped inside the car and crews were working with paramedics using stabilisation and hydraulic cutting equipment to free them from the vehicle."