A14 crash causes rush-hour roadblock

Th crash happened about 8.15am on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to Beyton and Thurston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two cars crashed during rush-hour on the A14 this morning, close to Bury St Edmunds.

According to Suffolk police, they were called to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to junction 46 at Beyton Green.

Two cars had crashed, an Alfa Romeo and a Suzuki, and caused traffic to build as far back as junction 44 at Elmswell.

Although the road was obstructed there were no reports of a closed lane because of the crash and by 9.15am the traffic had cleared.

According to AA route planner, the road was partially blocked and traffic was queueing for up to four miles, causing delays for drivers of up to 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported from the scene and no drivers or passengers trapped in their vehicles.