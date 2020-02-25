E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 crash causes rush-hour roadblock

PUBLISHED: 09:58 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 25 February 2020

Th crash happened about 8.15am on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to Beyton and Thurston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Th crash happened about 8.15am on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to Beyton and Thurston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two cars crashed during rush-hour on the A14 this morning, close to Bury St Edmunds.

According to Suffolk police, they were called to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to junction 46 at Beyton Green.

Two cars had crashed, an Alfa Romeo and a Suzuki, and caused traffic to build as far back as junction 44 at Elmswell.

You may also want to watch:

Although the road was obstructed there were no reports of a closed lane because of the crash and by 9.15am the traffic had cleared.

According to AA route planner, the road was partially blocked and traffic was queueing for up to four miles, causing delays for drivers of up to 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported from the scene and no drivers or passengers trapped in their vehicles.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Struggling hospital’s bill for medical mistakes 10 times higher than last year

From left to right: Pippa Travis-Williams with son Henry, who died aged 21, the headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Bottom left: Lucy Wheatley, daughter of Sheila Coley who died at the West Suffolk Hospital, shown bottom right Pictures: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Drugs giant underlines commitment to UK site as new European venture unveiled

Sanofi's site at Haverhill Picture: RICHARD GROVES

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Developers’ delight as one-time town eyesore now in running for RICS award

The Winerack apartment block on Ipswich waterfront, which was built between 2014 and 2019 Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Convicted murderer lunged at woman with knife leaving her ‘terrified and scared’

Convicted murderer Leon Sobers was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24