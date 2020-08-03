E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested on suspicion of assault after pregnant woman punched while driving on A14

PUBLISHED: 13:58 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 03 August 2020

Police closed part of the A14 at Beyton on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police closed part of the A14 on Sunday night after a pregnant woman was reportedly punched in the stomach while driving.

Officers received a report of an assault on a woman at around 6.20pm on Sunday, August 2.

The woman, aged in her early 30s who was driving at the time and is pregnant, was punched in the stomach by a male who was with her in the car.

The car stopped on the A14 at Beyton and the man left the vehicle.

The woman and children who were also in the car were not seriously hurt.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police were called and conducted an extensive search for the male which necessitated the closure of the A14 in the interests of safety for a while last night.

“Following enquiries a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on Clay Road in Bury St Edmunds earlier this morning and take to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.”

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

The annual GP Patient Survey has been released. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

