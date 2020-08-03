Man arrested on suspicion of assault after pregnant woman punched while driving on A14

Police closed part of the A14 on Sunday night after a pregnant woman was reportedly punched in the stomach while driving.

Officers received a report of an assault on a woman at around 6.20pm on Sunday, August 2.

The woman, aged in her early 30s who was driving at the time and is pregnant, was punched in the stomach by a male who was with her in the car.

The car stopped on the A14 at Beyton and the man left the vehicle.

The woman and children who were also in the car were not seriously hurt.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police were called and conducted an extensive search for the male which necessitated the closure of the A14 in the interests of safety for a while last night.

“Following enquiries a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on Clay Road in Bury St Edmunds earlier this morning and take to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.”

