Huge tailbacks on A14 after van and car towing trailer collide

Traffic is queuing for miles after a collision on the Sugar Beet Roundabout on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A van and a car towing a trailer have been involved in a collision on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, causing queues of traffic for miles.

Collision #A14 west at #BuryStEdmunds junction 43 central interchange with slow moving traffic back to Rougham. Recovery has been called. — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 11, 2020

Suffolk police were called at approximately 7.40am to reports of a collison in lane one of the westbound carriageway between junction 43 and junction 44, by the Sugar Beet roundabout.

There are severe delays of on the A14 and traffic is moving at an average speed of 10mph.

Recovery has been called to the scene, while cars are queuing for approximately two miles.