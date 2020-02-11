Huge tailbacks on A14 after van and car towing trailer collide
PUBLISHED: 08:44 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 11 February 2020
A van and a car towing a trailer have been involved in a collision on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds, causing queues of traffic for miles.
Suffolk police were called at approximately 7.40am to reports of a collison in lane one of the westbound carriageway between junction 43 and junction 44, by the Sugar Beet roundabout.
There are severe delays of on the A14 and traffic is moving at an average speed of 10mph.
Recovery has been called to the scene, while cars are queuing for approximately two miles.