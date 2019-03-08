Partly Cloudy

Car on roof following A14 collision

PUBLISHED: 22:38 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:11 02 July 2019

Police are at the scene of a collision on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are at the scene of a collision on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The A14 westbound was closed this evening near Bury St Edmunds following after a car ended up on its roof.

The incident took place at junction 41 for Risby West.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life -threatening or life-changing at this stage.

Highways England warned of long delays of up to 30 mins on the road while the incident was dealt with.

Diversions are in place to help traffic move around the area with drivers being directed off the carriageway at junction 42.

Ipswich East Police tweeted: "Please drive carefully we have already had a further incident in the tailback. "Diversions in place. Please avoid the area. Emergency services are working in the carriageway."

Police are now awaiting recovery of the vehicle.

Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian in 'critical' condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Holiday disaster as Suffolk pair stranded on A14 for TWO DAYS after motorhome breakdown

Tracey Salmon, her mother Marilyn and their dog Dolly next to their broken down motorhome. Picture: TRACEY SALMON

Fears for future of historic pub as owner arrested in Kenya

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Most Read

