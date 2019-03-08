Car on roof following A14 collision

The A14 westbound was closed this evening near Bury St Edmunds following after a car ended up on its roof.

The incident took place at junction 41 for Risby West.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life -threatening or life-changing at this stage.

Highways England warned of long delays of up to 30 mins on the road while the incident was dealt with.

Diversions are in place to help traffic move around the area with drivers being directed off the carriageway at junction 42.

Ipswich East Police tweeted: "Please drive carefully we have already had a further incident in the tailback. "Diversions in place. Please avoid the area. Emergency services are working in the carriageway."

Police are now awaiting recovery of the vehicle.