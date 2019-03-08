Breaking

A14 to remain CLOSED until 9pm after double lorry crash

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds is expected to remain closed until atleast 9pm tonight after a serious collision involving two lorries.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed since before 10am this morning after the collision between junctions 44 and 45.

The carriageway heading towards Ipswich is currently closed between junctions 43 and 47, with 2.5 miles of congestion.

Highways England tweeted: "Clean-up and recovery work remains ongoing. This is a complex recovery and clean-up operation. Road likely to remain closed until at least 9pm."

One of the lorry drivers was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after the accident, which caused a major oil spill.

The A14 was previously shut in both directions after the crash and an air ambulance landed at the scene.

