E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European
Breaking

A14 to remain CLOSED until 9pm after double lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 17:23 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 24 October 2019

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds is expected to remain closed until atleast 9pm tonight after a serious collision involving two lorries.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed since before 10am this morning after the collision between junctions 44 and 45.

The carriageway heading towards Ipswich is currently closed between junctions 43 and 47, with 2.5 miles of congestion.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England tweeted: "Clean-up and recovery work remains ongoing. This is a complex recovery and clean-up operation. Road likely to remain closed until at least 9pm."

One of the lorry drivers was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after the accident, which caused a major oil spill.

The A14 was previously shut in both directions after the crash and an air ambulance landed at the scene.

Read more: A14 closed after lorry crash - air ambulance lands at scene

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut eastbound after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Should we scrap the TV licence fee? Is subscription the way forward for the BBC?

Killing Eve, commissioned by subscription service BBC America may show the way ahead for future BBC funding. Picture Shows: Eve (SANDRA OH), Villanelle (JODIE COMER) - (C) BBC America - Photographer: Steve Schofield

Police arrest man after boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists