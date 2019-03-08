Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14
PUBLISHED: 20:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 19 March 2019
Archant
A man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.
The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at about 6.30pm, closing the road in both directions while the East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at the scene.
Suffolk Constabulary has described the injuries to the man as life-threatening and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance. The eastbound carriageway of the road has since reopened but police and Highways England have warned motorists travelling on the westbound carriageway to prepare for the road to be closed for several hours.
A Highways England spokesman said: “Road users intending on using this section of road are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes if possible.”
A diversion is in place for westbound commuters while investigators carry out their work at the scene of the collision:
• Exit the A14 at juction 43 (St Saviours) onto the A143
• At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A1302 and continue to the Risbygate roundabout
• Take the third exit onto the A1302 to rejoin the A14 at junction 42, Westley
Comments have been disabled on this article.