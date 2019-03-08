Sunshine and Showers

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

PUBLISHED: 20:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 19 March 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

A man was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after being in collision with a lorry near Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday, March 19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA man was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after being in collision with a lorry near Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday, March 19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at about 6.30pm, closing the road in both directions while the East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary has described the injuries to the man as life-threatening and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance. The eastbound carriageway of the road has since reopened but police and Highways England have warned motorists travelling on the westbound carriageway to prepare for the road to be closed for several hours.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Road users intending on using this section of road are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes if possible.”

A diversion is in place for westbound commuters while investigators carry out their work at the scene of the collision:

• Exit the A14 at juction 43 (St Saviours) onto the A143

• At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A1302 and continue to the Risbygate roundabout

• Take the third exit onto the A1302 to rejoin the A14 at junction 42, Westley

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel may be the scene of a chemical incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

