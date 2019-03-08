Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA Archant

A man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 at about 6.30pm, closing the road in both directions while the East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary has described the injuries to the man as life-threatening and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, by air ambulance. The eastbound carriageway of the road has since reopened but police and Highways England have warned motorists travelling on the westbound carriageway to prepare for the road to be closed for several hours.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Road users intending on using this section of road are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes if possible.”

A diversion is in place for westbound commuters while investigators carry out their work at the scene of the collision:

The eastbound carriageway has been re-opened #A14 #Suffolk btwn J42 and J43 nr #BuryStEdmunds as the air ambulance has left scene. The westbound is expected to remain CLOSED for several further hours to allow @SuffolkPolice investigation. Pls plan ahead this evening. pic.twitter.com/nlKQyo4nkO — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 19, 2019

• Exit the A14 at juction 43 (St Saviours) onto the A143

• At the roundabout take the second exit onto the A1302 and continue to the Risbygate roundabout

• Take the third exit onto the A1302 to rejoin the A14 at junction 42, Westley