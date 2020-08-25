A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries
PUBLISHED: 10:08 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 August 2020
The A14 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a serious collision between two lorries this morning.
Suffolk police were called to the scene at 9.43am today on the A14 eastbound at Moreton Hall to reports of a serious road accident.
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been injured.
The eastbound carriageway is completely closed from junction 43 to 45 and is expected to stay closed for several hours, police say.
The westbound carriageway was closed however reopened at around 11am.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and have been reminded by police it is an offence to film while driving.
Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.
