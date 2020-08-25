Breaking

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a serious collision between two lorries this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 9.43am today on the A14 eastbound at Moreton Hall to reports of a serious road accident.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been injured.

The eastbound carriageway is completely closed from junction 43 to 45 and is expected to stay closed for several hours, police say.

The westbound carriageway was closed however reopened at around 11am.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and have been reminded by police it is an offence to film while driving.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.