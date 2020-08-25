E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

PUBLISHED: 10:08 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 25 August 2020

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 near Bury St Edmunds has been closed after a serious collision between two lorries this morning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 9.43am today on the A14 eastbound at Moreton Hall to reports of a serious road accident.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone has been injured.

The eastbound carriageway is completely closed from junction 43 to 45 and is expected to stay closed for several hours, police say.

The westbound carriageway was closed however reopened at around 11am.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area and have been reminded by police it is an offence to film while driving.

Any witnesses – including anyone with dashcam footage of the incident - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across two towns

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite Storm Francis winds

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, although traffic officers are on standby in case wind speeds rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN