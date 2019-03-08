E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hydraulic fluid spills on A14

PUBLISHED: 11:43 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 18 October 2019

Suffolk police have closed one lane of the A14 at Bury St Edmunds after a lorry leaked what is believed to be hydraulic fluid Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 has re-opened at Bury St Edmunds after what is believed to be hydraulic fluid spilt into the road.

Police were called to the scene between junction 43 and junction 44 shortly before 11am Friday, October 18.

The liquid - which police believe to be a hydraulic fluid rather than diesel - is said to have leaked from the back of a lorry.

Lane one of two was closed eastbound while Highways England worked alongside police to clean the road.

It later re-opened around 12.15pm.

