Man dies after collision with lorry on A14

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER Archant

A man in his 50s has died following a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident on the westbound carriageway of the A14 just after 8.15pm on Wednesday, January 15.

The collision involved a green Scania lorry with two trailers and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours to allow an investigation into the collision to take place, but later reopened at 2.30am Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 401 of January 15.