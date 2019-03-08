E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 reopened after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 14 November 2019

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The A14 has reopened after a serious collision which left both carriageways closed for several hours.

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANTA lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

The dual carriageway was closed from around 3.37am onwards between junction 42 and 43 when a lorry smashed through the central reservation in the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that the driver had to be taken to hospital for treatment following the incident but that his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Highways England were also assisting on the scene and a recovery truck was called at 5am but did not manage to clear the site for a long time due to the debris.

A spokesman from the police warned that the recovery would take hours and said this morning: "There is a lot of damage that's been caused and it's going to take quite some time to clear."

Highways England were aiming to have one lane in each direction moving by 9am if the recovery had gone smoothly but an hour later than that it was still closed.

Drivers were advised to exit on the roundabout before they reached the closure and instead use the A134, A1302 and A1101.

Traffic flow is now back to normal following hours of standstill.

