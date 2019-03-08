Police appeal in hunt to find motorist driving wrong way down A14
PUBLISHED: 14:38 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 30 September 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for dash cam footage which may have caught a car driving the wrong way down the A14 in Suffolk.
The incident happened at around 10.35pm on Saturday September 28 between Haughley and Beyton.
You may also want to watch:
Police received reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the dual carriageway and officers are keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the incident.
The vehicle, which is unidentified, was reported to have been driving head on into traffic, travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway.
No-one was hurt and no collision took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 28 September 2019 - 464.