Fire and police crews called to A14 after car catches fire

PUBLISHED: 16:22 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 11 June 2020

Police are at the scene of a car fire on the A14 westbound, just prior to the Barrow slip road. Picture: ADAM CALVER

ADAM CALVER

Emergency services have been called to the A14 at Barrow this afternoon following a car fire.

Crews were called at around 3.45pm on Thursday to a lay by the A14 westbound just after the exit for Barrow.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the driver had pulled over to the lay by following difficulties with the car but that it had then caught fire.

She confirmed that the driver had managed to escape from the vehicle unharmed.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds respectively.

