Fire and police crews called to A14 after car catches fire
PUBLISHED: 16:22 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 11 June 2020
ADAM CALVER
Emergency services have been called to the A14 at Barrow this afternoon following a car fire.
Crews were called at around 3.45pm on Thursday to a lay by the A14 westbound just after the exit for Barrow.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the driver had pulled over to the lay by following difficulties with the car but that it had then caught fire.
She confirmed that the driver had managed to escape from the vehicle unharmed.
Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds respectively.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.