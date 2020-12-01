Lorry driver jailed after killing woman in her 60s on A14

The collision happened on the A14 at Girton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man from Clacton has been jailed causing a collision on the A14 which killed a woman in her 60s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Reid, 58, was driving an HGV on the A14 near Girton, Cambridgeshire at about 5pm on January 4, 2018, when he failed to notice stationary traffic ahead.

He ploughed into the back of a Peugeot Euro Taxi, crushing it against another HGV in front and subsequently causing a collision with three other vehicles.

Emergency services attended but could not save Beverley Garner, 61, from Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire who was a passenger in the Peugeot and died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was also seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Reid escaped unharmed and provided a negative breath test at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

In police interview Reid, of North Road, Clacton claimed his foot had slipped off the brake pedal and accidently hit the accelerator.

He also admitted he may have “dozed” and didn’t see the stationary traffic.

On Monday, November 30 at Peterborough Crown Court Reid was jailed for 15 months, having pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Sergeant James Thorne of Cambridgeshire Police said: “The enormous impact of this collision caused utter devastation and tragically resulted in a woman’s death.

“It is a stark reminder to motorists of the importance of staying alert at all times and the awful consequences of what can happen as a result of a lapse in concentration.

“It is vital to take regular breaks on long journeys, not to drive when you’re tired and to do all you can to minimise distractions.”