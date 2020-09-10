A14 closed at Bury St Edmunds following collision

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a collision in the westbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 is closed near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a collision involving two cars.

Emergency services were called to the road near Junction 44, the Bury Eastern Interchange shortly after 8am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the carriageway was closed on both sides following the incident.

The air ambulance has been called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

It is not clear at this stage what the extent of the injuries are.

Queues of around 25-30mins have been building along the road.

Three fire crews have also been called from Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth after reports that people were trapped in a car.