A14 closed at Bury St Edmunds following collision

PUBLISHED: 08:28 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 September 2020

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a collision in the westbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a collision in the westbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 is closed near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a collision involving two cars.

Emergency services were called to the road near Junction 44, the Bury Eastern Interchange shortly after 8am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the carriageway was closed on both sides following the incident.

The air ambulance has been called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

It is not clear at this stage what the extent of the injuries are.

Queues of around 25-30mins have been building along the road.

Three fire crews have also been called from Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth after reports that people were trapped in a car.

