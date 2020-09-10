A14 closed at Bury St Edmunds following collision
PUBLISHED: 08:28 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 10 September 2020
The A14 is closed near Bury St Edmunds this morning following a collision involving two cars.
Emergency services were called to the road near Junction 44, the Bury Eastern Interchange shortly after 8am on Thursday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the carriageway was closed on both sides following the incident.
The air ambulance has been called to the scene as a precautionary measure.
It is not clear at this stage what the extent of the injuries are.
Queues of around 25-30mins have been building along the road.
Three fire crews have also been called from Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth after reports that people were trapped in a car.
