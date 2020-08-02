E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 closed due to police incident

PUBLISHED: 20:09 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 02 August 2020

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have closed a stretch of the A14 due to an ongoing incident.

Police closed both carriageways, between junctions 45 for Rougham and 46 for Beyton, shortly after 6.45pm.

A police spokesman said a search is underway for a person, but was unable to provide any further information.

Traffic is currently at a standstill in the area – although the spokesman said the eastbound carriageway may reopen shortly.

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

