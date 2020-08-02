A14 closed due to police incident
PUBLISHED: 20:09 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 02 August 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Police have closed a stretch of the A14 due to an ongoing incident.
Police closed both carriageways, between junctions 45 for Rougham and 46 for Beyton, shortly after 6.45pm.
A police spokesman said a search is underway for a person, but was unable to provide any further information.
Traffic is currently at a standstill in the area – although the spokesman said the eastbound carriageway may reopen shortly.
