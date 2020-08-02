Breaking

A14 closed due to police incident

Police have closed the A14 between Rougham and Beyton due to an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have closed a stretch of the A14 due to an ongoing incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police closed both carriageways, between junctions 45 for Rougham and 46 for Beyton, shortly after 6.45pm.

A police spokesman said a search is underway for a person, but was unable to provide any further information.

Traffic is currently at a standstill in the area – although the spokesman said the eastbound carriageway may reopen shortly.