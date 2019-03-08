E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 06:50 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 14 November 2019

The lorry smashed through the central reseervation just before 3.37am, the road will remain closed for hours following the accident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The lorry smashed through the central reseervation just before 3.37am, the road will remain closed for hours following the accident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A14 is set to be closed for hours after an early morning lorry crash.

Suffolk police were called at 3.37am this morning to a report that a HGV had smashed through the central reservation between junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds and junction 42 by Westley.

A spokesman for police said: "The driver has been hurt and has been taken to hospital for further treatment, however at this stage we do not believe his injuries to be life threatening.

"There is a lot of damage that's been caused and it's going to take quite some time to clear."

Highways England workers are on the scene and are hoping to have one lane in both directions open by 9am if the recovery goes smoothly.

A recovery vehicle has been called to the scene and is currently en route expected to arrive around 8am.

However, the police confirmed that the road is expected to remain partially closed leading into the afternoon given the extent of the damage.

Drivers are being advised to divert and westbound traffic should exit the A14 at junction 43 and use the A143 and A1302.

Eastbound traffic is advised to take the exit at junction 42 and use the B1106 to Fornham All Saints before taking the A1101 to the A143.

Traffic is expected to build up throughout the rush hour.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

The lorry smashed through the central reseervation just before 3.37am, the road will remain closed for hours following the accident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Have East Anglia’s long-lost ‘crown jewels’ been found after nearly 1,400 years?

The Staffordshire hoard helmet reconstruction, with conservator Lizzie Miller Picture: Birmingham Museums Trust

Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

John Lewis, Sainsbury’s, all the Christmas adverts leave me cold

Christmas adverts, such as this offering from John Lewis, have already started to annoy Rachel Moore

Nino Severino: The gender pay gap in some sports is still outrageous – things must change!

England's Ellen White (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal with team-mates during the Women's International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium at the weekend. Photo; PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists