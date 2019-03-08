Breaking

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

The lorry smashed through the central reseervation just before 3.37am, the road will remain closed for hours following the accident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A14 is set to be closed for hours after an early morning lorry crash.

Suffolk police were called at 3.37am this morning to a report that a HGV had smashed through the central reservation between junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds and junction 42 by Westley.

A spokesman for police said: "The driver has been hurt and has been taken to hospital for further treatment, however at this stage we do not believe his injuries to be life threatening.

"There is a lot of damage that's been caused and it's going to take quite some time to clear."

Highways England workers are on the scene and are hoping to have one lane in both directions open by 9am if the recovery goes smoothly.

A recovery vehicle has been called to the scene and is currently en route expected to arrive around 8am.

However, the police confirmed that the road is expected to remain partially closed leading into the afternoon given the extent of the damage.

Drivers are being advised to divert and westbound traffic should exit the A14 at junction 43 and use the A143 and A1302.

Eastbound traffic is advised to take the exit at junction 42 and use the B1106 to Fornham All Saints before taking the A1101 to the A143.

Traffic is expected to build up throughout the rush hour.