A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man's welfare
PUBLISHED: 14:39 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 02 September 2019
Part of the A14 is closed in both directions near Bury St Edmunds following concerns for the welfare of a man.
Police were called at 2.05pm to an incident on the A14 at Barrow and both carriageways of the road have been closed.
The air ambulance has been called and police currently remain at the scene.
Stay with us for updates.
