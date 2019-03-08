A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man's welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Part of the A14 is closed in both directions near Bury St Edmunds following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police have closed the A14 in both directions following concerns for the safety of a man at #Barrow near #BuryStEdmunds. Officers thanks motorists for their patience while the incident is resolved. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 2, 2019

Police were called at 2.05pm to an incident on the A14 at Barrow and both carriageways of the road have been closed.

The air ambulance has been called and police currently remain at the scene.

