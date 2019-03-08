E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 closed near Bury following concerns for man's welfare

PUBLISHED: 14:39 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 02 September 2019

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Part of the A14 is closed in both directions near Bury St Edmunds following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police were called at 2.05pm to an incident on the A14 at Barrow and both carriageways of the road have been closed.

The air ambulance has been called and police currently remain at the scene.

Stay with us for updates.

