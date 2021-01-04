Published: 11:55 AM January 4, 2021

Roadworks will force overnight closures on the A14 between Claydon and Copdock until the end of February. - Credit: Andy Abbott

Two months of work to resurface the A14 Ipswich between Copdock and Claydon is due to start next week - with a total closure of the road this weekend to prepare for the work.

The road is being resurfaced for the first time since it opened in 1985 - it was the last section of the A14 Ipswich bypass to be completed.

The work starts next Monday, January 11, and will involve overnight road closures with diversions through Sproughton - and contraflows and speed limits when the road is open.

Highways England said that decades of use and hundreds of millions of journeys have left the road in need of a vital upgrade which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise.

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes the project - which will run until the end of February - will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid (cat’s eyes), and drains cleared.

You may also want to watch:

The road will be completely closed from 8pm on Friday, January 15 until 6am on Monday, January 18, to safely allow the contraflow system to be put in place. To minimise disruption, all other work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am on weekdays until the end of February.

During the closures, traffic should exit the A14 at junction 52 onto the B1113 through Sproughton to Washbrook and then use the old A12 to get to Capel and then continue south or double-back to return to the A14 at the Copdock roundabout.

Traffic coming from a long distance is recommended to find an alternative route avoiding the area altogether if possible.

Highways England will use electronic message signs during the eight-week scheme to alert drivers to the most suitable diversion around the roadworks.

There have been concerns about the impact of the increased traffic on residents of Sproughton and other villages affected - and fears that the work coming so soon after the changes to customs checks for lorry drivers could add to congestion.

However with near-lockdown in the area, the amount of traffic using the road is likely to be less than normal during the next two months.



