A14 westbound closed after two car crash involving Range Rover

PUBLISHED: 20:33 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:34 04 December 2020

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is closed at Risby after a two car crash. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The westbound carriageway of the A14 is closed at Risby after a two car crash. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 is closed after a two vehicle crash involving a Range Rover at Risby.

The crash initially took place shortly before 4.50pm on the westbound carriageway between junction 42 at Bury St Edmunds and 39 at Kentford.

It involved two vehicles, a Ford Focus and a Range Rover and there are not believed to be any serious injuries as a result of the incident.

The road has since been closed to allow for the cars to be recovered.

It is also understood that Highways England are using the closure as an opportunity to carry out work repairs and therefore the road may remain closed for the foreseeable future.

