E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

A14 reopened after overnight roadworks delayed into the morning

PUBLISHED: 07:37 28 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 28 November 2020

The A14 westbound carriageway is closed this morning after overnight roadworks faced delays. Stock image. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 westbound carriageway is closed this morning after overnight roadworks faced delays. Stock image. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

The A14 westbound carriageway was closed for several hours this morning after overnight roadworks took much longer than anticipated.

The road has been closed between 8pm and 6am every night for several weeks, between junction 51 and junction 45, for essential resurfacing work to be carried out.

However, this morning traffic built at junction 51 as motorists travelling from Ipswich met the unexpected closure.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The A14 in Suffolk is closed between J51 (near Needham Market) and J45 (near Blackthorpe).

“This is following overnight roadworks which are taking longer to complete than anticipated.

“Our contractors are working as quickly as possible to complete the works and re-open the road.”

The AA reported the closure was unlikely to be lifted until 9am at the earliest, however the road reopened at around 8.30am.

A lengthy diversion was temporarily put in place, sending traffic up to Scole on the A140 and then taking the A143 down to Bury St Edmunds.

Road users faced delays of around 15 minutes at the exit for the A140.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Merger plans unveiled for four PRU schools in Suffolk

Suffolk County Council cabinet member for education, Mary Evans, said the local authority was supportive of the PRU merger plans in north Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Council tax could rise 5% next year – households warned of up to £70 extra on bills

Council tax could rise next year, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak revealed in Wednesday's Spending Review. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Suffolk mum launches soap making business after being made redundant due to the coronavirus

Emma Easter has started a new business making soap after being made redundant from the motor trade. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopened after overnight roadworks delayed into the morning

The A14 westbound carriageway is closed this morning after overnight roadworks faced delays. Stock image. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman caught with cannabis factory in her garage

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND