A14 reopened after overnight roadworks delayed into the morning

The A14 westbound carriageway is closed this morning after overnight roadworks faced delays.

The A14 westbound carriageway was closed for several hours this morning after overnight roadworks took much longer than anticipated.

The road has been closed between 8pm and 6am every night for several weeks, between junction 51 and junction 45, for essential resurfacing work to be carried out.

However, this morning traffic built at junction 51 as motorists travelling from Ipswich met the unexpected closure.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The A14 in Suffolk is closed between J51 (near Needham Market) and J45 (near Blackthorpe).

“This is following overnight roadworks which are taking longer to complete than anticipated.

“Our contractors are working as quickly as possible to complete the works and re-open the road.”

The AA reported the closure was unlikely to be lifted until 9am at the earliest, however the road reopened at around 8.30am.

A lengthy diversion was temporarily put in place, sending traffic up to Scole on the A140 and then taking the A143 down to Bury St Edmunds.

Road users faced delays of around 15 minutes at the exit for the A140.