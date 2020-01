Breaking

A14 closed by serious incident

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A14 has been closed in both directions due to a serious incident in Bury St Edmunds.

#A14 Junction 43 to Junction 44, the carriageway is closed in both directions due to a serious incident. #StSaviours #MoretonHall #BuryStEdmonds #Suff_highways — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) January 15, 2020

According to Highways England the road is closed between junctions 43 and 44.

They tweeted the news at 8.41pm this evening and traffic has built up in the area.