A14 closed after lorry sheds load

PUBLISHED: 07:06 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:09 13 September 2019

A lorry has shed its load on the A14 Picture: SU ANDERSON

The A14 is closed near Stowmarket after a lorry carrying a variety of goods shed its load.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at junction 50 following reports that the road was blocked by a range of goods which had fallen from the back of a lorry.

The busy road is now closed between junction 50 at Stowmarket and junction 49 at Tot Hill while the road is cleared.

Officers are on the scene and are waiting for Highways England to arrive to assist.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said:" We are at an incident on the A14 where a lorry has shed a variety of goods onto the road.

"The highways agencies have been informed and we are waiting for them to arrive at the scene to take over.

"We would advise drivers to avoid the area if at all possible."

Queues are now stretching back from Tot Hill up to junction 47 at Woolpit. The road will remain closed until it has been cleared.

