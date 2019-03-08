E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Westbound section of A14 closed after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 06:50 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 08 October 2019

A westbound section of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is closed as police deal with a collision between two lorries.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning, prompting the road's closure around 3.30am.

The road is currently closed between junction 45 for Rougham and junction 47 for Woolpit as police await recovery for one of the lorries.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team are currently on the scene.

A tweet from the police said no one has been seriously hurt in the crash.

Highways England has asked drivers to plan ahead and allow extra journey time.

A full diversion route can be found here.

