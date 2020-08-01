Rolling road block on A14 as car is recovered from crash

Emergency services have been called to the A14 in Suffolk this morning after a crash involving one car.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 7.39am this morning after reports of a single vehicle accident on the A14 westbound between junction 51 Needham Market and junction 52 Claydon.

The driver of the vehicle is not injured and lane one of the carriageway was closed while police dealt with the incident.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Needham Market were called to the scene to assist with removing the driver from the car, however they were able to do so without the help of firefighters and the crews were stood down.

Lane one has been reopened and there is a rolling road block in place while the car is being recovered.

Traffic is reported as coping well.