Rolling road block on A14 as car is recovered from crash

PUBLISHED: 08:31 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 01 August 2020

The A14 westbound is partially closed between junction 51 Needham Market and 52 Claydon after a car crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to the A14 in Suffolk this morning after a crash involving one car.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 7.39am this morning after reports of a single vehicle accident on the A14 westbound between junction 51 Needham Market and junction 52 Claydon.

The driver of the vehicle is not injured and lane one of the carriageway was closed while police dealt with the incident.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Needham Market were called to the scene to assist with removing the driver from the car, however they were able to do so without the help of firefighters and the crews were stood down.

Lane one has been reopened and there is a rolling road block in place while the car is being recovered.

Traffic is reported as coping well.

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

