A14 chaos: Roundabout to close overnight after lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 21:02 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:12 07 January 2020

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

Suffolk police say a roundabout connecting the A140 and A14 near Coddenham is expected to be closed overnight while officers work to recover an overturned lorry.

There have been huge delays in the area - of up to 45 minutes - for most of the day after two A14 slip roads were closed to allow the recovery of a lorry, which overturned on a roundabout this morning.

The vehicle was travelling underneath the A14 at junction 51 for the A140 and Coddenham at around 9.50am when it overturned on a roundabout, landing on its side and cracking the windscreen.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, but it is not thought that the driver suffered any injuries.

Now a police spokeswoman has said the roundabout and the road leading up to it is expected to be closed overnight, with officers set to re-assess the scene in daylight tomorrow (Wednesday).

She was unable to say whether this section of the road is due to be re-opened in the morning in time for rush hour, but said officers were working hard to recover the lorry as soon as possible.

A large crane was used to put the lorry back onto its wheels, however it is still not able to be moved from the road.

The road surface has also been damaged.

One lane of the A14 westbound, between junctions 52 and 51, remains closed but is expected to re-open at around 1am tomorrow.

Highways England's traffic map indicates 'normal traffic conditions' are expected between 1am and 1.15am.

