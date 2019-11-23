E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 to be closed with no prior warning - Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre visitors face chaos

PUBLISHED: 18:22 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 23 November 2019

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

Archant

Christmas Fayre visitors face long delays and diversions tonight as Highways England is closing a stretch of the A14 for an unannounced reason just as the event finishes its most popular day.

West Suffolk Council tweeted at 4.07pm today that they were told that Highways England will close the A14 from Bury St Edmunds Central towards Newmarket from 8pm.

This is the precise time that the fayre will close for the day prompting crowds of shoppers to leave the town and head straight into traffic chaos.

The council said: "This is without any consultation and they're unable to delay until later depsite our requests and Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre."

Bury St Edmunds police have confirmed the closure will be from junction 43 westbound from 8pm onwards.

Anyone heading west along the A14 will be affected and the council said that there will be a diversion in place for the park and ride services.

It is still unclear why the road will be closed but Highways England have been contacted for a response.

