Delays remain on A14 near Newmarket following collision

There are delays on the A14 at newmarket this afternoon after a collision between a motorbike and a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Delays remain on the A14 eastbound this morning after a collision between a motorbike and a car just over the border.

The incident happened between junction 37 and 38 just over the border into Cambridgeshire.

Officers from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire police forces have been dealing with the incident.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said that there had been injuries at the scene but said that they were not thought to be life-threatening.

The eastbound exit slip road at junction 38 remains closed while the road itself has now re-opened. Highways England said it expected long delays as the road cleared.